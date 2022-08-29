According to Good Morning America, Francis’ granddaughter and caretaker, Ethel Harrison, shared that she was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away on Oct. 22.

“She loved the Lord. Her faith was extremely strong,” Harrison said. “She was always, you know, jolly, you know, ‘How you doing? You’re doing okay?’ That was just her personality.”

She continued, “And she would always say, treat people like you want to be treated. And that was her motto.”