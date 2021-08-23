Quincy Wilson is having a summer to remember! The 16-year-old made history as the youngest male track Olympian at the Paris Olympics and earned a gold medal in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, becoming the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist.
According to Athlon Sports, Wilson attended the three-day sports fan event Fanatics Fest on Sunday, where ESPN’s Ryan Clark introduced him to JAY-Z. Track and field media brand Citius Mag posted their interaction on X, formerly Twitter:
Social media users retweeted the video and shared their thoughts.
“Quincy Wilson is gonna have the best “What I Did On Summer Vacation” essay,” one tweeted.
“Boy having the best summer vacation of all time,” another wrote.
“You wouldn’t be able to tell me NOTHING going back to high school 😂” a third shared.
Throughout the summer, Wilson has made content about balancing summer reading and competing in Paris.
@quincyfrr #quincywilson ♬ original sound – $
In a viral tweet, he talked about returning to school after winning gold — something he was less thrilled about.
“Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks 💔 #Gold #OlympicGamesParis,” the rising junior tweeted.
He shouldn’t feel too bad, though. As an X user mentioned, Wilson is “definitely the man in his high school now.”