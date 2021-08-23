Quincy Wilson is having a summer to remember! The 16-year-old made history as the youngest male track Olympian at the Paris Olympics and earned a gold medal in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, becoming the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist.

According to Athlon Sports, Wilson attended the three-day sports fan event Fanatics Fest on Sunday, where ESPN’s Ryan Clark introduced him to JAY-Z. Track and field media brand Citius Mag posted their interaction on X, formerly Twitter:

🤝 Jay-Z meets 4x400m relay Olympic gold medalist @QuincyWilson5 pic.twitter.com/7qaODhhbkl — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 18, 2024

Quincy Wilson is gonna have the best “What I Did On Summer Vacation” essay https://t.co/6r1kO4QxZR — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 19, 2024

boy having the best summer vacation of all time https://t.co/OPkl39ME1s — better living. (@inmanparklegend) August 18, 2024

You wouldn’t be able to tell me NOTHING going back to high school 😂. https://t.co/E49cC60Rwd — Barry Vandross (@COLDSPAMLARRY90) August 18, 2024

Throughout the summer, Wilson has made content about balancing summer reading and competing in Paris.

In a viral tweet, he talked about returning to school after winning gold — something he was less thrilled about.

“Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks 💔 #Gold #OlympicGamesParis,” the rising junior tweeted.

Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks💔 #Gold #OlympicGamesParis pic.twitter.com/58xEJBMQWi — Quincy “Q” Wilson (@QuincyWilson5) August 11, 2024

He shouldn’t feel too bad, though. As an X user mentioned, Wilson is “definitely the man in his high school now.”