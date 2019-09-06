The U.S. men’s and women’s relay teams are leaving Paris with a pair of thrilling victories. For the women, Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas and Alexis Holmes got the job done in the 4×400 relay. Little took the first leg and handed the baton to McLaughlin-Levrone, who built a sizeable lead for the U.S. The gap continued to Thomas showed off her blazing speed on the third leg. Holmes then took it the rest of the way.

“We got the real quarter horses,” Little said, per ESPN. “We really do. And it’s amazing to be part of history, and to kind of add on to that. To see the dominance lay before you, and then fall in line with that.”