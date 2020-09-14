The city of Omaha is set to have its first Black mayor after Democrat John Ewing Jr. defeated incumbent Republican Jean Stothert in Tuesday’s election. In addition to being a historic moment for the city, Ewing’s election also represents a political upset that may have national repercussions in a closely divided political landscape.

Historic victory demonstrates ‘dreams are possible’

Stothert called Ewing Tuesday night to concede the election as it became clear she was trailing by several thousand votes. The race pitted two historic candidates against one another: Stothert, who had been the first woman elected mayor of Omaha, and Ewing, who will now become the city’s first Black mayor.

In his speech to supporters, WOWT reported the mayor-elect had a particular message for young people: “I want them to believe that no matter where they start, no matter what they look like, no matter what their temporary circumstances are today that their dreams are possible.”

How this is a major win for Democrats

Although the election was technically non-partisan, the political affiliation of both candidates was clear to voters. Although Stothert had generally governed as a moderate, her public support for President Donald Trump and her conservative stances on transgender issues during the campaign appear to have caused her difficulties.

Meanwhile, Ewing, the longtime Douglas County treasurer who formerly served as deputy police chief, was able to highlight issues such as public safety and affordable housing. In the end, Ewing’s arguments were enough to unseat Stothert, who is serving her third term in office. As pundit Shea Jordan Smith described it, “Democrat John Ewing Jr. just fired the longest-serving GOP mayor in the country” in what “was the 6th-largest Republican-led city in the United States.”

Democrat John Ewing Jr. just fired the longest-serving GOP mayor in the country—flipping Omaha blue and making history as the city’s first Black mayor.



Omaha was the 6th-largest Republican-led city in the United States.



Was.



Midterms just got interesting. pic.twitter.com/UmtwnpqIwV — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) May 14, 2025

Omaha, Nebraska’s ‘blue dot,’ holds special national significance

The election of Ewing and a victory for Democrats may have a larger impact beyond Omaha, according to The Washington Post. The city has long been considered a “blue dot,” as it has more registered Democrats than Republicans, while Nebraska as a whole has the opposite political makeup. The area’s congressional representative, Republican Don Bacon, is set for what could be a tough reelection campaign next year, given Democrats’ resurgence on Tuesday. Omaha has also become important in presidential elections because Nebraska is one of only two states, alongside Maine, that do not automatically allocate all of their electoral votes to the same candidate, meaning Democrats have been able to gain an electoral vote from the Omaha area even when Republicans win the statewide presidential race. Stothert’s popularity in Omaha, driven by moderate politics and outreach to independents, could have shifted the Omaha area into Republican hands.

Ewing’s victory, however, may signal that Democrats are gaining strength in the area. With Congress and the United States as a whole sharply divided, the ability of Democrats or Republicans to win over the Omaha area could be critical for determining the balance of power, not only in the city but in Washington, D.C., as well.