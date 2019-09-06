Millions of Americans are at risk of losing healthcare as House Republicans look to implement the Trump administration’s plan to cut at least $715 billion in healthcare funding, including Medicaid.

Republicans, who continue to face criticism from the public as they aim to dismantle healthcare, insist that the latest move is part of their effort to eliminate “fraud, waste and abuse.”

What are Democrats and Republicans saying about the fight for healthcare?

According to Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, the GOP chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees spending for healthcare, the president is keeping his promise to his supporters.

“Savings like these allow us to use this bill to renew the Trump tax cuts and keep Republicans’ promise to hardworking middle-class families,” Guthrie said, per ABC News.

However, Democrats such as Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey continue to fight to preserve healthcare access.

“In no uncertain terms, millions of Americans will lose their health care coverage,” said Pallone, the top Democrat on the panel. He added, “Hospitals will close, seniors will not be able to access the care they need, and premiums will rise for millions of people if this bill passes.”

What are the changes Republicans are proposing for Medicaid?

The Energy and Commerce Committee is proposing a new guideline that would require people to have at least 80 hours of work, education or service per month to be eligible for Medicaid. The new guideline would also require eligible people to verify their qualifications twice a year, as opposed to once as it has been.