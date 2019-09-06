Jones, who also owns a clothing company, is determined to find success beyond boxing.

“I feel like education was instilled in me since a child. My two brothers graduated from college,” Jones said, per Boxing Scene. “So, I knew I wanted to make something out of college. I knew I was going to go to school for something, even if I don’t know for what. Even if I don’t get a masters [degree] and all of that, I’m going to get some type of degree after high school. So that was always instilled in me. I want to be able to look at contracts and run my website and my business that I have now with my clothing brand and stuff. Just things like that are what I’m looking at in the future. I want to be able to see things my way and be able to max out my money the best way I can.”