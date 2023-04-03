The family of Caleb Wilson, a student who died following an alleged hazing incident, is raising awareness about the issue. They rented billboards in New Orleans to draw attention to Wilson’s death and to hazing. Wilson, a Southern University student, died earlier this year after an alleged, unsanctioned Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. initiation event for the Lambda Alpha chapter.

“Remember, while you celebrate… remember Caleb…” a billboard unveiled on Poydras Street on Thursday reads. It also includes a checklist with a single marked item: “Funeral and Burial.”

Caleb Wilson’s family is using billboards to raise awareness about hazing

The billboard was unveiled the same week members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity gathered for their annual district meeting.

“These billboards are a public declaration of our grief, our love, and our fight for justice,” the Wilson family said, according to FOX 8. “They speak to what Caleb lost—but also what the world lost. We want every student, parent, educator, and community member to understand the real cost of hazing. This is not tradition—it’s trauma. And we will not allow it to continue to go unchecked.”

A bill against hazing was introduced in Louisiana

State Representative Delisha Boyd has been in contact with the Wilson family since his death. She introduced the Caleb Wilson Act to the House Education Committee, which would require members of student organizations to take a hazing prevention course for a semester.

Boyd is hoping the billboards will raise awareness surrounding hazing and also send a message to members of the fraternity.

“No one from the fraternity has offered any condolences to the family,” she said.

“I hope that this billboard will somehow reach someone that will reach out to that family,” Boyd added. “If nothing else, just to send a note saying, ‘I understand, we’re with you. Let us know what we can do.