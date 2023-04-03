The community at Florida A&M University is mourning Caleb Wilson, a student at Southern University who allegedly died as a result of hazing during a fraternity pledge event. Wilson was allegedly pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., one of the Black Greek organizations part of the Divine Nine. Students at FAMU organized an event to pay tribute to Wilson, from one HBCU to the other.

Sydney Bellamy, a senior student at FAMU and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., wanted to show solidarity with Wilson and his family.

The FAMU community organized a service in remembrance of Caleb Wilson

“Well, after the tragedy happened. I was just thinking on ways that our university, our campus could reflect on this and show our support for Southern University as well as Caleb and his family,” she told HBCU Gameday. “The only way that I could really think of was a walk where we could bring all ‘D-9s’ together. That way it could be more effective and more transformative.”

A group of 100 people walked around the FAMU campus to honor Wilson. They started at the school’s Efferson Student Union and walked by the landmark Center for Access and Student Success. A ceremony was held during which Wilson’s brother thanked those who participated.

“It really does warm my heart just to have everyone here. All the different sororities and fraternities and just Greek life as a whole at FAMU,” Bellamy reflected.

Some students hope that this can mark a new beginning of cohesion between sororities and fraternities. Culpepper felt the walk should be a new beginning for cohesion among Greek-letter organizations.

“I think that we should have that type of fellowship throughout the year. Throughout the fraternal year, sorority year,” Victor Culpepper, Jr., a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said. “I think that it’s tragic, to say the least that we have to come to this this type of measure, but I think that like I said, the impact that its having on the immediate people who it was affected was shown today.”

What happened to Caleb Wilson?

Wilson was allegedly pledging alongside eight other students to join the fraternity during a Feb. 26 event held off-campus. NBC News reported that each pledge was brought to a warehouse and “were each punched four times with boxing gloves by at least three individuals” as they stood in line.

Wilson collapsed after being struck; he appeared to have a seizure and fraternity leaders attended to him. They dropped him off at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson died “as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi,” Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said, per NBC News.

Three students were arrested in connection to his death, including one who turned himself in. They are facing criminal hazing charges.