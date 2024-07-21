NBA All-Star Paul George knows what it means to balance a packed professional life with the priorities of being a present parent. Between games, travel and training, George still finds time to center his role as a father.

“Balancing my career and fatherhood is one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve faced,” George told Blavity. “The NBA schedule is demanding, but I make it a priority to be fully present with my kids whenever I’m home—whether that’s helping with schoolwork, playing outside, or just spending time together without distractions.”

That intentional approach has shaped how he shows up in all areas of his life. “I’ve learned that being a great dad isn’t about the amount of time, but the quality of that time,” he said. “It’s made me more grounded, more patient, and more grateful for every moment—on and off the court.”

Why mental wellness is a priority for the NBA veteran

With the constant spotlight that comes with professional sports, George said he takes his mental health seriously and prioritizes balance.

“Mental wellness is just as important as physical health, especially in a high-pressure environment,” he said. “For me, a few non-negotiables are staying connected to my family, protecting my quiet time, and maintaining routines that help me reset—whether that’s meditation or just unplugging for a bit.”

These habits help him stay focused both on and off the court.

How his new partnership reflects family values

As George explores new ventures beyond basketball, he’s focused on projects that reflect his off-court values. His recent partnership with Kinder Chocolate centers on creating and celebrating simple moments with family.

Photo: Kinder Chocolate

“One of my favorite moments with my kids is actually pretty simple—we were all hanging out after dinner, and I brought out some Kinder Chocolate as a little treat,” he said. “What started as a quick dessert turned into this whole moment of laughter, storytelling, and just being present with each other. It wasn’t planned, it wasn’t a big event—but that’s what made it special.”

He added that this partnership felt meaningful because it aligns with how he approaches parenting. “Those small, everyday moments are what I value most as a dad,” George said. “That’s why this partnership with Kinder Chocolate feels so genuine—because it’s about celebrating those little connections that end up meaning the most.”