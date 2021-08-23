Entrepreneur and reality TV star Phaedra Parks marked a significant milestone for her eldest son, Ayden, by sharing a proud moment on Instagram.

The 15-year-old, dressed to impress, attended his first Sadie Hawkins dance. Ayden, one of two sons Parks shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida, has grown up in the public eye on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans witnessed his birth and childhood on television.

Parks, who shared her parenting journey with People in 2016, revealed that Ayden and his younger brother, Dylan, showed an early interest in the industry. While Dylan enjoyed being in front of the camera, Ayden loved the technical side.

“Ayden is very interested in the running of the cameras,” Parks shared, joking that “he thinks he can produce the show!”

Phaedra Parks thanks ‘boy moms’

In her Sadie Hawkins post, Parks thanked the support of fellow “boy moms” who have been part of Ayden’s journey, including close friends who’ve offered prayers and assistance with school pickups.

Ayden posed with his mother, who wore an all-black ensemble and a bright smile. He wore an emerald green suit with a light pink button-down underneath.

Parks affectionately referred to Ayden as “the Prince” and shared her joy in seeing him attend the dance with a “sweet and adorable young lady.”

“Many of you watched me carry this blessing and birth him on television. He has grown up right before your eyes! One of my close girlfriends @lavondawrightmyers called me today and we prayed over our sons and I am so grateful for all the #boymoms who have prayed with me and helped me with pick ups and drop offs especially @juliadunham8210 over the years! Ayden (the Prince) attended his first #PDC dance aka Sadie Hawkins with the sweetest most adorable young lady💕😍💕. It hasn’t always been easy because parenting doesn’t come with a handbook, but #GOD has ALWAYS seen me through 🙌🏽💃🏾 #grateful 🙏🏽 #proudmom.”

The proud mom and RHOA star is always striving to help her children achieve their dreams.

His 13th birthday gift came in the form of $150,000 from his mother since Ayden is into finance and business.

“He’s worked with my wealth managers and invests in Bitcoin and crypto,” she told People.

“He said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money. And so I said, ‘Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property,'” Parks said. “And so now he’s basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, [start] his own little rental properties.”