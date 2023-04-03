According to Variety, the 23-year-old artist took to Instagram Stories to inform her fans that she had called off all scheduled shows and appearances to take time for herself.

“It is with the heaviest heart that sadly have to announce that i will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” she wrote. “It appears i have reached a wall which i am struggling to penetrate through. this will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances.”

Despite the difficult decision, the “Turn it Up” singer has expressed her gratitude for the support and promised to return refreshed and ready to reconnect with her audience.