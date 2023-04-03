PinkPantheress has canceled her 2024 tour dates to focus on her health and well-being.
According to Variety, the 23-year-old artist took to Instagram Stories to inform her fans that she had called off all scheduled shows and appearances to take time for herself.
“It is with the heaviest heart that sadly have to announce that i will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” she wrote. “It appears i have reached a wall which i am struggling to penetrate through. this will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances.”
Despite the difficult decision, the “Turn it Up” singer has expressed her gratitude for the support and promised to return refreshed and ready to reconnect with her audience.
“I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows,” she continued. “I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once i return to health.”
The British native had several shows and tours, including Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, and the III Points Festival. She also had her Capable of Love Tour, covering parts of Europe before returning to the States for dates in Los Angeles, New York City and Houston.
PinkPantheress, born Victoria Beverley Walker, emerged as a rising star in the music industry since going viral on TikTok in 2021.