Several players, including McCutchen, watched as the man was being helped and later carted off the field. That night, he addressed the incident in a post on his X account, praying for the man and his family.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen wrote Wednesday night. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes as players and team personnel from both teams looked on as the man was assisted.

“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said, according to ESPN. “Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want [the fans] to know you love them.”