A man sustained critical injuries after falling over the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.
CBS News reported that the fan fell from the bleachers and landed on the warning track. Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes state police and EMS, as well as team trainers and other personnel treated the man on the field. First responders placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.
The man remains in the hospital in critical condition
Pittsburgh Public Safety posted two updates on X, formerly Twitter. In its latest update Thursday morning, officials said the man remains in critical condition at Allegheny General Hospital and described the incident as “accidental in nature.”
UPDATE: This incident is being treated as accidental in nature. The patient remains in critical condition at the hospital.
Pittsburgh Police do not anticipate providing any additional updates to the public. https://t.co/sy5ML6bGoK
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 1, 2025
‘We both got out there’
The person fell moments after Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the team ahead 4-3, per CBS News. Another fan allegedly jumped from the lower section of the outfield onto the field to assist him. It remains unclear whether the person was related to the man or was a bystander who witnessed the fall.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Cubs manager Craig Counsell immediately alerted the umpire crew to help the man who fell onto the playing field.
“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Shelton said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “… It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”
Several players, including McCutchen, watched as the man was being helped and later carted off the field. That night, he addressed the incident in a post on his X account, praying for the man and his family.
“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen wrote Wednesday night. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”
Truly hate what happened tonight. Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night 🙏🏾
— Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 1, 2025
The game was delayed for about 10 minutes as players and team personnel from both teams looked on as the man was assisted.
“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said, according to ESPN. “Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want [the fans] to know you love them.”