A spectacular outer space phenomena known as the planetary parade is expected to happen on Friday night. Shortly after dusk, stargazers may be able to see the alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, USA Today reported. The key, however, is to bring the proper binoculars or telescope.

“A planetary parade is a moment when multiple planets are visible in the sky at the same time,” said Dr Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said in an interview with PA Media, according to The Guardian. “How impressive a parade it is will depend on how many planets are in it and how visible they are.”