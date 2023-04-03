Playboi Carti released his highly anticipated third studio album, titled Music, on Friday. The project features 30 songs and collaborations with top artists in the industry.

The album was released after months — if not years — of speculation from fans.

Who is featured on Playboi Carti’s new ‘Music’ album?

Music features collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign and Young Thug. Some of them feature on more than a single song. For instance, Lamar appears on “Good Credit,” “Mojo Jojo” and “Backd00r.” Scott is featured on “Crush,” “Philly” and “Wake Up F1lthy.” Future is on “Charge Dem Hoes a Fee” and “Trim” and Lil Uzi Vert on “Jumpin” and “Twin Trim.”

Are Kanye West and SZA on Playboi Carti’s new album?

A representative for Playboi Carti confirmed that Ye and SZA are not featured on the album despite rumors, according to Variety. West was believed to have produced “Good Credit” but did not contribute as a performer nor a producer. SZA is not featured either but Jhene Aiko is, the rep confirmed.

Playboi Carti’s ‘Music’ album rollout

The rapper’s last album, Whole Lotta Red, came out in 2020. Shortly after the release, Playboi Carti announced he was working on his third project, which was originally going to be titled Narcissist, according to Variety. The rapper then switched between titles I Am Music and Music.

Over the last few years, Playboi Carti previewed songs during festivals and shared snippets on different tracks online. It was finally confirmed on Wednesday that the album would be released on March 14. The rapper had previously dropped subtle hints for his fans to find about the upcoming project.

Playboi Carti is headlining Rolling Loud California 2025, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.