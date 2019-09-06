In a statement on Friday night, PlayStation said it was “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” However, the reason for the outage is still unclear.

“Don’t understand how there’s no follow up on their part. Say something at least,” one gamer wrote on Reddit, per Forbes.

The outage affected popular games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Roblox and Marvel Rivals. Gamers are especially frustrated because they were anticipating the beta version of Monster Hunter Wild this weekend. They were also waiting for a special offer from Call of Duty Black Ops 6.