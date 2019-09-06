Thousands of PlayStation users remained without service on Saturday afternoon after the company’s servers went down on Friday night. Although some players have been able to get back online, many were still waiting for answers, Forbes reported. By Saturday night, service had been primarily restored.
In a statement on Friday night, PlayStation said it was “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.” However, the reason for the outage is still unclear.
“Don’t understand how there’s no follow up on their part. Say something at least,” one gamer wrote on Reddit, per Forbes.
The outage affected popular games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Roblox and Marvel Rivals. Gamers are especially frustrated because they were anticipating the beta version of Monster Hunter Wild this weekend. They were also waiting for a special offer from Call of Duty Black Ops 6.
On Saturday afternoon, Fortnite announced on social media that some players could access the game again. However, others were still left without access at that time.
“We’re seeing players able to log-in and play again on PlayStation platforms, but not all game services may be back online,” Fortnite’s X account stated. “Please follow along at status.playstation.com for updates on PlayStation Network services.”
We’re seeing players able to log-in and play again on PlayStation platforms, but not all game services may be back online.
Please follow along at https://t.co/rNAFmWENN3 for updates on PlayStation Network services. pic.twitter.com/xLuJyogVXe
— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 8, 2025