Simon Guobadia, the ex and estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, is speaking out after his release from ICE custody and deportation to Nigeria. Speaking to Us Weekly, Guobadia said his four-month detainment was a nightmare.

Guobadia said ICE agents approached him when he was returning to the U.S. after spending time overseas. The 61-year-old, who was going through a divorce at the time, said he was coming back to the country to attend a hearing for his case. According to Guobadia, about seven agents got on the plane and escorted him off. The agents, he said, asked several questions about his business and travel history.

“And then they asked me to turn over my devices,” Guobadia said, adding that they took his laptop and two phones.

“So I had everything on me, literally a mobile office. [They] took those from me and [I] gave them passcodes so they could do their forensic investigation, [if] you will,” he told Us. “After that, they basically came and told me that I was being detained and that they would be taking me in, and I’ll be seeing a judge at some point. So they slapped the cuffs on and I was taken away.”

The detainment happened “a day or two before the premiere of Season 16” of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“It felt like a target. It felt like a target because they had no reason [and] it felt like a target on a number of fronts,” Guobadia said. “One, for sure, is the new administration and new administration policies, they’ve heightened their targets apparently as agents are waiting, looking through flight [logs] for names that may have popped up on their radar and take them into custody.”

Guobadia suspects divorce drama led to deportation

Guobadia also told Us that he suspects Williams or someone close to her may have alerted ICE.

“I expected that I’m in a contentious divorce, and it’s not just one individual I’m dealing with,” he said. “I am dealing with those behind her, the powers behind her that, obviously, would like to see her succeed and ensure that the investment in this person will come to fruition. So I was not totally oblivious to the possibilities of … some interference.”

Inside Sione Guobadia’s time in protective custody

Fighting back tears, Guobadia opened up about his experience at the detention center.

’I was transported to a detention center that I don’t recall the name right now, to be housed overnight and went through that experience [of] taking my regular street clothes off and having to put on inmate clothes,” he said. “I’m sorry. There are a lot of things that I kind of bottled up for a while. So this interview is the first time I’m truly speaking out about the experience.”

Later, at Stewart Detention Center, Guobadia said he was taken in with his hands and feet in cuffs. While he was eventually able to call his family, he noted that contact isn’t immediate.

“This thing is designed [so that] it’s not like you’re arrested and you’re immediately given time to call,” he said. “It could take a while, and sometimes it could take days before you’re able to reach your family.”

When officers realized he was a public figure, Guobadia said he was placed in protective custody, where he was only allowed one hour outside per day.

“I understood why people would kill themselves, but I’m too strong to do that. But I understand why people, when you [are] put in a certain mental headspace, you start to understand why people do what they do,” he said.

Although now back in Nigeria, Guobadia plans to relocate to Dubai, where he previously lived. The 61-year-old also said he is making plans to reunite with his children.