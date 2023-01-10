We must touch on what’s been happening in the Housewives atmosphere. I know that you can’t give too much away. But you mentioned that you were unfortunately going through a divorce. Do you feel the fans have rallied around you in the aftermath of that? And what are you looking forward to fans seeing from your storyline this season? Scrolling across social media when the news broke of your divorce, fans were excited for you. What was your reaction to the fans’ response?

DS: It has been a journey. I am obviously going through a lot of emotions still. But I love my fans. They give me so much love and support. I’m so grateful because there were dark times. There were tough times. I couldn’t even get out of bed, and social media played a role in finding that comfort in that support and being like, ‘I can get through this,‘ and reallybeing an inspiration, hopefully to other women that are going through a similar situation. It’s not easy. And I have found that in this time in my life, I am better; I’m stronger; I’m healing. And I think you’ll see some of that obviously play out.

I just put on my Instagram that I am now in my calm era. Sometimes we feel like we have things figured out and things are not going in the direction that you planned for them to go. And then all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘This is not what I thought was going to happen in my life.‘ So I have just learned to take it day by day, one day at a time, and not get overwhelmed. I have learned to have grace with myself, be calm and to take whatever might come in a day. And so, what I’ve gone through in this journey, my lifeline has been my music.

There were days like, ‘Oh my God, I got to get to the studio. I gotta write this record. I got to sing about this. I have to get this emotion out.‘ And so that’s been like my therapy. And I’m so happy because, this season, I’m really sharing my musical journey, working with some exciting people. I’m excited for the fans to hear this project because this really is my life story. So, if you want to know anything I’ve been going through, you’re going to get it in my music. You will definitely see that next season. So I’m just really focused on that and excited.