Drew Sidora has been a trending topic since joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 13. Between her rollercoaster marriage with her now-estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, to her feuds with OGs Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, The Game star came in hot and never took her foot off the gas. In addition to being picked to return to RHOA for Season 16 amid a major recast, she’s now focusing her attention on her original passions: acting and singing. Sidora is back on the small screen in the new Bounce TV series, Mind Your Business.
The comedy follows Lucille Williams’ once-thriving business, Lucille’s Place, which faced a downturn and was nearly gone. But Lucille’s brother, Henry Williams, couldn’t let this happen, so he rallied his fraternal twins, Aaliyah and Alfonso, to keep the business in the family. Aaliyah’s creative sensibilities and Alfonso’s business acumen transform Lucille’s Place into a haven for planning and hosting. Even his wife, Kimberly, their son Alfonso Jr. (A.J.), and Aaliyah’s resourceful friend, Mia, join the team. Rounding out the stellar cast is Columbus Short, singer and radio host Bebe Winans as Henry, Rolonda Watts as Lucille, Caryn Ward Ross as Kimberly, Brely Evans as Mia, Bryce Xavier as A.J., and Chloe Elise Ellis as Jordan, Alfonso and Kimberly’s youngest child.
Sidora recently spoke with Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the new show and its full-circle moment. She also talked about her various singing and acting endeavors and, of course, the infamous Kenya Moore exit amid the alleged photo controversy.
The last time we spoke was about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I remember telling you that your fans were eager for your return to film, television and music. And you’re doing just that!
Drew Sidora: Yes, and I’m very blessed and so happy. A lot of people have been asking, ‘When are you going to go back to your first love?‘ Because it truly is my passion. So this one has been worth the wait, and I’m super excited about it. So we’re just looking for everyone to continue to support; the support already in the feedback has been amazing. We broke records on being the most-viewed premiere on Bounce TV ever in history. So that right there is just like something to be celebrated. So I just couldn’t be happier.
Tell us about how the role came to be. Are you still auditioning, or was this something you were approached about?
DS: This role came from our amazing casting director, Phaedra Harris, and she reached out to my team about this project and wanted me to read the script. And, as soon as I read it and I saw that it was based in Chicago, which is where I’m from, I was like, ‘OK, now this is a good one.’ So, I fell in love with my character, Aaliyah. I was going to have to absolutely do it. And they did the deal. So, I’m just happy that they thought about me for the role.
Obviously, working with this cast has been amazing. Columbus Short has been a dream to work with. He plays my brother. Shooting the whole season, the cast all is top-tier. And we just had so much fun making it. So I’m just happy to be in this space again and in this town.
What drew you to the character?
DS: Definitely being from Chicago. She’s a South Side girl. I connect with that so much. She’s also going through a divorce, which I also unfortunately connect with. That’s a true space. Then I just love her personality. She is spicy; she loves her family, and she’s full of life. And I just felt really connected to those things because I identify with it, and it’svery similar to me. I definitely connected to her in those ways.
The show is also centered on family. There are some elements of family business. What about the familial aspects of the show did you register with? From working on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we know your sister used to manage your career.
DS: It’s not easy working with family. That’s that’s No. 1. You are kind of always dealing with the business, whether you’re at home or whether we’re in the entertainment space. It’s an ongoing relationship where you have to find balance. You have to find those moments that say, ‘Hey, I just need my brother right now, or, hey, I just need my aunt right now or my dad.‘ So finding that balance, which I think you’ll see on the show, as well as the positive side. No one is going to fight for anything in life like your family will.
So seeing our ups and downs and our challenges, at the end of the day, we have each other’s back. We are here. We are going to fix it. I think that’s the power and beauty of it as well. So it’s a balance, and it’s a bittersweetness to working with your family. And I think we did a great job in showcasing that but also making it fun, making it entertaining, and reallytugging on the heart because there’s a lot of emotion in the show. As much as you’re laughing, you’re crying.
As you mentioned, there’s the Chicago element. Lately, there have been a lot of positive representations of Chicago with different series like The Chi. How would you say that this show resonates with the city of Chicago? Do you think that it serves as a good backdrop? How involved is the city as a character in the show?
DS: I think it demonstrates the family side and the cultural side of Chicago. I think some of the other shows demonstrate the street side of the city. Our show kind of touches on that. But our show is more of the comedic side where we can kindof laugh about how we are in Chicago. It’s nothing like it. And I really love that because I think that’s what’s been missing from TV is the ability to sit in front of your TV and laugh again.
But the backdrop of it all, it really showcases and demonstrates family, which is where I come from. Chicago is a hugecity that represents family, love and good food. If you’ve ever been in Chicago, we have some of the best food. And I just really, really hope that next season we can show even more of the city and really get into things like that we are known for.
In Chicago, we love to step. We love cookouts. So I really hope the second season we’re able to showcase that even more.However, I think just showing the family side is what TV has been missing. So I’m happy that we had that, and we reallyare making a show for everyone. You can have your grandma, your grandkids, you know, and everyone in between watching our show.
You mentioned that Columbus Short is on the show, but I also was excited to see Bebe Winans as part of it. I imagine it was exciting for you, too, not just as a singer but also to have that gospel background with your parents in the church. How was it working with him?
DS: I love Bebe. He is so phenomenal. When I tell you this man’s level of humility is unmatched. He is legendary. He’s so humble. He’s so kind, so loving. And it’s awesome just having him in the role of my dad because he really showcases that on camera and off camera. So we’ve developed a really great rapport. And by the way, he’s super talented. So he just fell into his role.
He comes prepared off of a world tour. He’s not missing a beat. So I absolutely love it. And I love that we also have that piece too. We’re unapologetically Christian. We are showcasing our beliefs, and we’re singing on the show. You’ll get a little surprise from me and Bebe. It’s a culmination of everything that’s happening in that light.
We must touch on what’s been happening in the Housewives atmosphere. I know that you can’t give too much away. But you mentioned that you were unfortunately going through a divorce. Do you feel the fans have rallied around you in the aftermath of that? And what are you looking forward to fans seeing from your storyline this season? Scrolling across social media when the news broke of your divorce, fans were excited for you. What was your reaction to the fans’ response?
DS: It has been a journey. I am obviously going through a lot of emotions still. But I love my fans. They give me so much love and support. I’m so grateful because there were dark times. There were tough times. I couldn’t even get out of bed, and social media played a role in finding that comfort in that support and being like, ‘I can get through this,‘ and reallybeing an inspiration, hopefully to other women that are going through a similar situation. It’s not easy. And I have found that in this time in my life, I am better; I’m stronger; I’m healing. And I think you’ll see some of that obviously play out.
I just put on my Instagram that I am now in my calm era. Sometimes we feel like we have things figured out and things are not going in the direction that you planned for them to go. And then all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘This is not what I thought was going to happen in my life.‘ So I have just learned to take it day by day, one day at a time, and not get overwhelmed. I have learned to have grace with myself, be calm and to take whatever might come in a day. And so, what I’ve gone through in this journey, my lifeline has been my music.
There were days like, ‘Oh my God, I got to get to the studio. I gotta write this record. I got to sing about this. I have to get this emotion out.‘ And so that’s been like my therapy. And I’m so happy because, this season, I’m really sharing my musical journey, working with some exciting people. I’m excited for the fans to hear this project because this really is my life story. So, if you want to know anything I’ve been going through, you’re going to get it in my music. You will definitely see that next season. So I’m just really focused on that and excited.
What’s your take on the cast shakeup and the delay in production? Obviously you guys are filming now, but there was a long pause.
DS: I’m grateful for the long pause. I’m not going to lie, because I was going through so much, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a lot I wouldn’t have much to give right now being in my bed every day.‘ So I just am grateful for that time I was able to get through a lot of the drama, with my divorce and just get to a healthier place. But I feel like it was in perfect timing.And now, we’re up and running. The drama is already poppin’.
We have some fresh faces and fresh energy. And I think the network knew that we needed to get it right. So they reallytook their time, which I appreciate and respect. There was a lot that went on last year and the year before. So I’m happy that they have some people. The new girls are bringing fresh energy. They are ready. As you’ve already seen from the blogs that it’s a lot going on. So I’m not gonna say it’s been all good. It’s already given a lot. So, y’all are definitely going to be in for a lot this season. Even with the rumors about Kenya and all of that floating around the blogs, it’s been a lot of drama. I’m not going to lie. So I’m here navigating everything and just figuring it out and getting to know the new girls.And I think this season’s going to be super, super juicy for sure.
How are you feeling about Kenya’s exit? We know you guys have had ups and downs on the show. A lot is going on in the blogs, a lot of rumors. We won’t know what happened until she speaks or we see it unfold on the show. So, what is your take on her exit without talking about what happened? Do you think that it will impact the show in the future?
DS: I am not happy about Kenya’s exit. I think it does impact our show. She brings a lot to our show. She’s legendary. She has a personality that shakes the table. I’m not too in support of her having this sit-down. Honestly, I feel like with everything I’ve gone through on this show, when you come on this platform, you have to have thick skin. This is what the show is. And if you have stuff in your past, you better scrub it or know that is probably going to get found out by coming on a platform such as this.
I feel like in some areas you may have taken things too far, but I still understand with all the dynamics that have happened, things I can’t really speak to. You do what you have to do to defend yourself. I just feel like, at the end of the day, it’s up to us as women to navigate it because this is real life, and this is what happens. And we don’t know the new girls; we’re getting to know them.
And so I feel like Kenya does need to come back. I hope that she does. I hope they figure it out. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to be watching it with y’all and trying to figure it out also. So they haven’t really told us a lot. We’rejust kind of waiting. And I hope she will make a return at some point because she is definitely missed.