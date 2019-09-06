An 18-year-old Portland woman is being hailed as a hero after saving a 9-month-old baby who remained alone while his family died during a severe storm. Majiah Washington came to the rescue after she looked through her window and saw the family in danger, the Associated Press reported. Washington noticed that the family was trying to put the baby in their SUV when the car was struck by a downed power line during the storm.

The father grabbed the child and tried to run to safety, but his foot touched the live wire as he slipped on the icy driveway. The six-month-pregnant mother also slipped and ended up being electrocuted as she reached for the baby. The mother’s 15-year-old brother rushed outside to help, but he was electrocuted as well.