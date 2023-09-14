Since Donald Trump entered the White House, his administration has introduced a range of legal changes that have mostly caused controversy. Trump’s policies have significantly reshaped various sectors of the economy and society already, despite his short time in office. The political world often gets caught up in discussions about major issues like healthcare or immigration, rightfully so. But a less-discussed area is entertainment law and consumer experience, which has seen some shifts, too.

One of the latest developments is an executive order that targets “price gouging” – a practice that has been widely criticized, especially in times of crisis or sudden product demand spikes. But what does this new executive order mean for consumers, especially those dealing with inflated prices for concert tickets or Uber rides? Let’s break down the details and explore its potential effects on the entertainment world as Americans may be able to look forward to these changes.

What to Know About the Price Gouging Executive Order

(Nils Huenerfuerst/Unsplash)

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing price gouging in sectors where demand surges unexpectedly. This new order builds on earlier attempts by the previous Biden administration to crack down on price hikes which ultimately take advantage of consumers. It’s particularly focused on the entertainment industry, which has been increasingly under scrutiny for the allowance of ticket scalpers. As the White House’s website reports, the new order hopes to address this issue by challenging the status quo. “Ticket scalpers use bots and other unfair means to acquire large quantities of face-value tickets, then re-sell them at an enormous markup on the secondary market, price-gouging consumers and depriving fans of the opportunity to see their favorite artists without incurring extraordinary expenses,” they explain.

The executive order directs government agencies, particularly the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to enhance their ability to monitor and address unfair price hikes. The FTC will need to buckle down on the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which is supposed to ensure fair consumer access to tickets. This ensures that any price increase is justified, particularly in times of heightened demand for tickets. For instance, under the new executive order, platforms and sellers will be under more pressure. They must show that their pricing is fair and not opportunistic. So basically, venues, ticketing agents or other entities will need to act right or be penalized in some way. This executive order comes at a time when consumers have frequently raised concerns about prices spiking without adequate explanation.

Will Ticketmaster and Uber Be Targeted?

Anyone who has tried to grab tickets to a popular concert or event knows that the prices can sometimes skyrocket. Concert tickets often end up in the hands of resellers who then mark them up significantly. This makes it tough for average fans to get in on the action without paying far beyond the ticket’s original price. Resale platforms like Ticketmaster could face additional scrutiny if they engage in what the government deems as excessive price hikes.

Similarly, Uber and other ride-sharing services have long been criticized for “surge pricing,” especially during peak times. Consumers typically experience higher prices during special events like popular concerts, conferences or even during weather emergencies. Despite this similarity, Uber will not necessarily be impacted since they do not sell entertainment tickets. Although it is possible that surge pricing during busy times could be flagged as price gouging – that is, if it’s perceived as unfair. So, for now concert lovers may have to settle with affordable tickets but expensive rideshare.

The Fine Print in the Price Gouging Executive Order

Although the executive order is likely to positively impact the lives of music lovers, there’s technically a catch; it doesn’t completely ban surge pricing or price increases during peak demand. Instead, it just requires companies to justify those increases more thoroughly. So while it might not change your Uber fare during a regular rush hour, it could put more oversight on situations where prices spike due to extraordinary circumstances.

Trump’s new price gouging executive order is part of a larger effort to protect consumers from being taken advantage of during excessive demand. The effects of the order may not be seen immediately. But, it’s likely to influence industries like entertainment and transportation, where price hikes are often a major point of contention. Ultimately, whether or not this executive order leads to major changes in how entertainment prices are set will depend on how it’s enforced. But what’s clear is that Trump’s administration has opened the door to more thought on price gouging. It is something that could reshape how we think about fairness in consumer pricing across multiple industries.

What Does Kid Rock Have to Do With All of This?

Kid Rock – yes, Kid Rock – might not seem like the obvious figure to talk about price gouging, but his involvement is part of a curious twist in this story. He is known for his unapologetic stance on many political and social issues, and has long been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. But his connection to the price gouging debate isn’t rooted in his political views necessarily. His involvement is because of his personal experiences with high-ticket prices. The musician has publicly vented his frustration over the cost of tickets for his own concerts, criticizing ticket resellers specifically. His comments pointed out that fans were being squeezed by inflated costs that were beyond the control of artists themselves.

Kid Rock’s stance caught attention because he is an artist with a large fan base. As a longtime friend of Trump, he was in a unique position to influence the conversation on ticket pricing. The artist even backed reforms aimed at controlling the secondary ticket market, which he viewed as harmful to his fans. So, while Kid Rock didn’t directly influence Trump’s executive order, his public criticism of ticket resellers did. You could say he inspired the price gouging executive order. His advocacy for fairer pricing reflected a growing frustration with entertainment industry practices.