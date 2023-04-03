The consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to a risk of developing lung cancer, according to a new study published in Thorax in June. Experts say more research is needed, but still advise taking steps to limit the consumption of these types of foods.

Ultra-processed foods are often modified through chemical processes using flavors, colors and emulsifiers. They are sold in the form of carbonated soft drinks, sliced bread, ice creams, ready meals and snacks, according to Medical News Today. In the United States, ultra-processed foods make up about 60% of calories consumed, according to a 2018 study.

These foods have been tied to several health concerns, including “higher risks of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease-related mortality, common mental disorder outcomes, overweight and obesity, and type 2 diabetes,” according to a 2024 study. Other studies have also tied the consumption of ultra-processed foods to different types of cancer, like breast and ovarian cancer.

“UPFs can be high in fat, salt and sugar, which are associated with overweight and obesity, and we know that overweight and obesity can increase cancer risk. Cutting down on these types of foods can be part of a healthy, balanced diet,” Katrina Brown of Cancer Research UK told Medical News Today.

What is the link between ultra-processed foods and lung cancer?

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in the world, The Independent reported. In 2020, there were 2.2 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths from the disease worldwide, the June study said.

Ultra-processed foods may be a risk factor for lung cancer by 41%, the study suggested. However, experts say more research is needed in order to rule out other potential risk factors tied to this type of cancer.

“What we’d want to see in the lung cancer space specifically, we’d want to see really, really close adjustment for smoking and for occupational exposures. Without that, in the lung cancer space, it’s impossible to draw firm conclusions from research. And also more accurate measurement of diet because if you’re looking at a diet study, you have to be measuring it really, really accurately. It’s very difficult to do that. It’s incredibly difficult to do that at scale,” Brown said.

“There’s also the possibility, I think, of shared risk factors. If you have a diet high in UPFs, are you also more likely to smoke cigarettes? Are you also more likely to be in a job where you’re exposed to these other risk factors?”

Experts recommend solutions to cut down on ultra-processed foods

“I don’t think that we would say that this study sounds huge alarm bells,” Brown said. “But we certainly wouldn’t disagree with the core recommendation to try and reduce the amount of processed food that you consume and replace it with healthier alternatives.”

“That might mean cooking more from scratch where possible, adding in more whole foods like vegetables, beans and grains, or just becoming more aware of how often UPFs show up in your day,” she told the Independent. “It’s not about being perfect, it’s about balance and understanding how your food choices could be supporting or undermining your long-term health.”