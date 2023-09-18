A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain; this typically happens when a blood vessel is blocked or bursts and can cause long-term damage. Without quick medical interventions, one might experience mental and physical issues like trouble speaking, walking or even thinking clearly. In serious cases, strokes can cause death. Being proactive and protecting your health is a smart step toward preventing strokes.

This is critical for adults (and especially for the Black community) since studies show that Black adults are more likely to have a stroke at a younger age. Prioritizing a healthy lifestyle to protect the brain and heart is essential, and even dietary choices can make a serious impact.

What increases the risk of stroke?

Strokes don’t happen in a silo. Most often they’re the result of other underlying health conditions which can raise the risk of having a stroke. These include:

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) : This is the biggest risk factor. It puts extra pressure on blood vessels, making them more likely to burst or get blocked.

: This is the biggest risk factor. It puts extra pressure on blood vessels, making them more likely to burst or get blocked. Diabetes: Too much sugar in the blood can damage blood vessels over time.

Too much sugar in the blood can damage blood vessels over time. High Cholesterol: This can lead to fat building up in the arteries and blocking blood flow.

This can lead to fat building up in the arteries and blocking blood flow. Family History: Having other relatives who have experienced a stroke, can lead to a higher risk.

The good news is that there are many things people can do to lower their risk. These habits work to keep blood pressure low, as well as cholesterol and blood sugar at healthy levels. Some simple healthy habits include:

Eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Getting regular exercise, like walking or dancing.

Limiting salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

Not smoking.

Getting regular checkups from a doctor.

Ingredients to avoid and better alternatives

Some foods and ingredients can make stroke risk worse. Here are a few to limit:

Salt : Too much salt can raise blood pressure. Look for low-sodium versions or use herbs and spices instead.

: Too much salt can raise blood pressure. Look for low-sodium versions or use herbs and spices instead. Sugar : Added sugars can lead to weight gain and raise blood sugar levels.

: Added sugars can lead to weight gain and raise blood sugar levels. Saturated and Trans Fats: These can increase bad cholesterol.

Healthier swaps include:

Using olive oil instead of butter.

Cooking with garlic, onion, lemon juice or fresh herbs instead of salt.

Choosing whole grain bread and brown rice instead of white versions.

Using fruit to sweeten foods instead of added sugar.

Here are five healthy recipes for preventing strokes:

Veggie-Packed Quinoa Bowl

A tasty, heart-healthy bowl full of fiber, protein, and colorful veggies.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 avocado, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let cool. In a bowl, mix the veggies and avocado with the quinoa. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and pepper. Pour dressing over the bowl and toss to combine.

Baked Salmon With Garlic and Herbs

This heart-friendly dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for the brain.

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp paprika

Juice from half a lemon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Place salmon on a lined baking sheet. Mix olive oil, garlic, thyme, paprika and lemon juice. Brush mixture over the salmon. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes easily.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

A fiber-rich, flavorful meat-free meal with lots of nutrients.

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 cup canned black beans, rinsed

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

4 small corn tortillas

1/4 cup diced red onion

Fresh cilantro and lime for topping

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss sweet potato cubes with a little olive oil, cumin and chili powder. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes. Warm tortillas and fill each with roasted sweet potato and black beans. Top with onion, cilantro and a squeeze of lime.

Berry Yogurt Parfait

This sweet treat is low in sugar and high in antioxidants.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1 tbsp chopped walnuts or almonds

1 tsp honey (optional)

Instructions:

In a glass or bowl, layer yogurt, berries and nuts. Drizzle a little honey if desired. Repeat layers and enjoy.

Hearty Lentil Soup

A warm and comforting soup that’s great for your heart and full of fiber.

Ingredients:

1 cup dry lentils, rinsed

1 chopped onion

2 chopped carrots

2 chopped celery stalks

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Cook until softened. Add lentils, broth, oregano and pepper. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 30-35 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best food to prevent a stroke?

Foods high in fiber and healthy fats, like leafy greens, berries, nuts and fish (especially salmon), are some of the best for stroke prevention.

What can I do naturally to prevent a stroke?

Healthier lifestyle choices can go a long way in preventing strokes. This includes staying active, eating healthy, not smoking and keeping blood pressure and sugar levels under control.

What can I drink to prevent a stroke?

Water is the best choice since it’s calorie and sugar-free. But people can also drink herbal teas or low-sodium vegetable juice. Avoid sugary drinks and sodas.