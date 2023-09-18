Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the world. It happens when cells in the breast grow abnormally and form a lump or tumor. If not treated, these cancerous cells can spread to other parts of the body. While this condition mostly affects women, men can also get it. Additionally. although it’s most common in white women, it tends to be more aggressive in Black women. Here’s what you need to know about this disease, risks associated with it and what to do and expect if you’re diagnosed with breast cancer.

Who Is Most at Risk?

(Susan G, Komen 3-Day/Unsplash)

Breast cancer can affect anyone, but some people are at a higher risk than others. Here are some of the main risk factors:

Age : The risk increases with age. Most cases occur in women over 50, but younger people can also develop it.

: The risk increases with age. Most cases occur in women over 50, but younger people can also develop it. Ethnicity: White women are diagnosed with breast cancer more often than women of other races. However, Black women are more likely to have aggressive types, usually because diagnosis typically happens when it’s progressed to later stages.

White women are diagnosed with breast cancer more often than women of other races. However, Black women are more likely to have aggressive types, usually because diagnosis typically happens when it’s progressed to later stages. Family History: If a relative like a parent, sibling or grandparent had was previously diagnosed, the risk is higher of getting a cancer diagnosis. Some people inherit genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2, which increase the chance of getting breast cancer.

If a relative like a parent, sibling or grandparent had was previously diagnosed, the risk is higher of getting a cancer diagnosis. Some people inherit genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2, which increase the chance of getting breast cancer. Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy habits can also raise risk. Factors like smoking, drinking alcohol, eating unhealthy foods, not exercising, and exposure to chemicals can contribute to the disease.

Warning Signs To Look Out For

Early detection is key to treating breast cancer. Here are some common warning signs:

A lump in the breast or underarm.

Changes in breast size or shape.

Unexplained pain in the breast.

Nipple discharge (other than breast milk) especially if it’s blood.

Skin dimpling or redness.

If any of these occur, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible. One of the best ways to catch breast cancer early is through regular health checkups. A mammogram, which is an X-ray of the breast, is the most common test used. Women over 40 should have a mammogram every year or as recommended by their doctor. Early detection increases the chances of successful treatment.

Types of Breast Cancer

There are several types of breast cancer, each with different risks and treatments:

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS): This is a non-invasive cancer where abnormal cells are found in the milk ducts. It has a high survival rate if treated early.

This is a non-invasive cancer where abnormal cells are found in the milk ducts. It has a high survival rate if treated early. Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC): IDC is the most common type of breast cancer. It starts in the milk ducts but spreads to other parts of the breast tissue.

IDC is the most common type of breast cancer. It starts in the milk ducts but spreads to other parts of the breast tissue. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): This type is more aggressive and harder to treat. It is more common in Black women and younger women.

This type is more aggressive and harder to treat. It is more common in Black women and younger women. Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC): This is a rare but aggressive type of cancer that causes the breast to become red, swollen, and warm.

The Impact of Breast Cancer on Black Women

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive types of breast cancer, such as triple-negative. Unfortunately, they are also more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, which makes the disease harder to treat. Some of the reasons for this include differences in healthcare access, less frequent screenings and less awareness about symptoms.

(National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

What To Do if You Are Diagnosed

A breast cancer diagnosis can be scary, but many people survive and recover. Here are some steps to take after being diagnosed:

Speak with a doctor : Learn about the specific type you’re battling and explore treatment options.

: Learn about the specific type you’re battling and explore treatment options. Consider options : Common treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy.

: Common treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy. Find support : Talking to family, friends or support groups can make coping easier.

: Talking to family, friends or support groups can make coping easier. Stay positive: Many people go into remission, meaning the cancer is no longer detected in their body.

Breast cancer treatment can be challenging, but knowing what to expect can help:

Surgery : Some people need an operation to remove the tumor or even the whole breast (mastectomy). However, reconstructive surgery is an option and in many cases depending on when the mastectomy is performed, reconstruction can occur simultaneously.

: Some people need an operation to remove the tumor or even the whole breast (mastectomy). However, reconstructive surgery is an option and in many cases depending on when the mastectomy is performed, reconstruction can occur simultaneously. Chemotherapy : This involves strong medicine that kills cancer cells but may cause side effects like hair loss and nausea.

: This involves strong medicine that kills cancer cells but may cause side effects like hair loss and nausea. Radiation Therapy : High-energy rays target and destroy cancer cells.

: High-energy rays target and destroy cancer cells. Hormone Therapy: This treatment blocks hormones that help some types of breast cancer grow.

Recovery chances depend on the type of breast cancer, how early it is detected, and how well a person responds to treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Black women more likely to get triple-negative breast cancer?

Scientists are still studying this, but factors like genetics, environment and access to healthcare play a role. TNBC is more common in younger Black women and tends to grow and spread faster.

What is the life expectancy of a person with breast cancer?

Life expectancy depends on the stage of the cancer at diagnosis. If detected early, the five-year survival rate is about 99%. If it has spread to other parts of the body, the survival rate is lower but improving with better treatments.

What are the top three signs of breast cancer?