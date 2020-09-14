The debate in Puerto Rico comes as a number of laws have been passed in recent years to combat hair-based discrimination. A version of the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, has been implemented in 24 states across the United States. A federal version of the law, introduced to Congress by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, passed the House in 2022 but has not yet cleared the Senate. Even with such legislation, however, hair-based discrimination continues, as the case of Darryl George, a Texas high school student who has been suspended since August for having locs, demonstrates.

With such treatment persisting across the country, legislation like the proposed law in Puerto Rico remains necessary. Passing and enforcing anti-discrimination measures remains an uphill battle but an important one.