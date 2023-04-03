Rajah Caruth, the NASCAR driver and Winston-Salem State alum, will be racing in the playoffs after coming in first at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30. It is his first victory of the season at the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200.

Caruth completed the race 0.518 seconds ahead of Corey Heim and 0.629 seconds ahead of Layne Riggs, according to NASCAR.

Here’s what Rajah Caruth said about his win

“I didn’t expect that at all — those guys were breathing down my neck the whole run,” Caruth said. “My pit crew won that race. They won the race for us, got us off pit road twice.”

“We’ve been off this year, but it was good to get it done tonight. That was a lot of fun. I asked myself, ‘How bad do you want it?’ I just tried my best, and we had clean air. Their stuff was better, but I just did my best. That was it,” he added.

Friday’s win was also Caruth’s second win of his career.

Rajah Caruth will now be racing in the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs

The victory earned his team a spot in the playoffs, in which he will be racing on Sunday. He is currently ranked at No. 10 in the standings, according to Sports Illustrated. So far, Caruth has had seven top 10 finishes. Corey Heim is currently leading the competition with 29 playoff points.

The whole team came together for this one. @rajahcaruth_ talks with @JoshRSims after his NASCAR Truck Series victory in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/0GuCwNZ6Zg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 31, 2025

“Big congrats to Rajah. He did an awesome job managing from the lead and I was really free behind him and he made pretty much the right choice every time as for where I was gonna go,” he said, according to Motorsport. “It’s nice racing against people that aren’t going to wreck you, racing for the race lead.”