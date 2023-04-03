Raven-Symoné has announced the death of another loved one, her father, Christopher B. Pearman, at the age of 63.
The actor, producer and director shared a photo of herself as a child alongside her father on her Instagram account and left a heartfelt tribute to him.
View this post on Instagram
The That’s So Raven star has maintained a private life throughout her career and rarely speaks about her family. However, she confirmed her father’s passing in the comments section when a follower asked if her post indicated his death, to which she replied, “Yes ma’am.”
Her touching post drew an outpouring of condolences, particularly from industry colleagues, who offered condolences to her and her family during this difficult time.
“Raven🙏🏽 💔💔💔💔sending love and healing hugs,“ her former Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper co-star Holly Robinson Peete commented.
“Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,“ Kenan Thompson wrote.
“I will always remember him on the Cosby set providing games for us to play and telling jokes to keep us busy. I’m so sorry Raven. My condolences to everyone in the family! Love you,“ actor Gary LeRoi Gray, who played Nelson Tibideaux, the son of Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux and Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, said.
Raven-Symoné has been in the entertainment industry since she was 16 months old. Her father and mother, Lydia Gaulden, managed much of her career, but there was a point where she wanted to handle things on her own.
“She got to a point, you know, she said Daddy, I can run my own company; I can run my own thing a few years ago. And I’m like, you know, you have the tools,“ Pearman said in a 2010 NPR interview.
Christopher Pearman’s death comes nearly a year after the loss of her brother, Blaize Pearman, who died in December 2023 following a two-year battle with colon cancer, Blavity reported.
“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond,“ she captioned an Instagram video clip. “Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not. More on Dec. 16.”
View this post on Instagram
At the time, it was her 38th birthday, which she dedicated to honoring the memory of her brother.
“His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be,” she said. “I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”