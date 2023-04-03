On Tuesday, Raven got candid in a new episode of the Tea Time with Raven and Miranda podcast with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, about an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she expressed her perspective on self-identity without relying on labels, People reported.

The 38-year-old wanted to delve into her comments from the interview after a segment on Real Talk with Bill Maher referenced her, following a statement made by actor Idris Elba regarding people’s fixation on race.

“I want to talk about something that has haunted me since 2014,” the That’s So Raven star said. “He is commenting on something that I said to Oprah back in 2014.”