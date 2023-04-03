Raven-Symoné is addressing a controversial remark she made in 2014 that still haunts her, noting that when she said she wasn’t African American, she didn’t mean that she wasn’t Black.
On Tuesday, Raven got candid in a new episode of the Tea Time with Raven and Miranda podcast with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, about an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she expressed her perspective on self-identity without relying on labels, People reported.
The 38-year-old wanted to delve into her comments from the interview after a segment on Real Talk with Bill Maher referenced her, following a statement made by actor Idris Elba regarding people’s fixation on race.
“I want to talk about something that has haunted me since 2014,” the That’s So Raven star said. “He is commenting on something that I said to Oprah back in 2014.”
The episode then transitioned to the clip of Raven expressing her opposition to labels while elucidating her identity.
“So you don’t want to be labeled gay?” Winfrey asked at the time.
Nodding her head, Raven-Symoné firmly responded, “I don’t want to be labeled as gay.”
She continued, “I want to be labeled a human who loves humans. I’m tired of being labeled — I’m an American, I’m not an African American. I’m an American.”
“Oh, girl, don’t set off Twitter,” Winfrey, 70, replied, insinuating the remark would make waves on the social media app.
The actor then proceeded to explain what she meant in the interview.
“When that aired, I felt like the entire internet exploded and threw my name in the garbage. There was so much backlash from my community and others that misunderstood, slash didn’t hear the exact words that I said,” Raven said on the podcast.
“And the exact words that I said is that ‘I’m an American, not an African American,'” she continued. “A lot of people on the internet thought I said that I wasn’t Black, and I never said that. There’s a difference between being Black and African,” she added.
Pearman-Maday chimed in, asking her to elaborate on what she meant.
“When I say that African American does not align with me, that label, it doesn’t mean that I’m negating my Blackness or I’m not Black,” Raven explained. “It means I am from this country; I was born here, my mom, my dad, my great-great-great-great-great — and that’s what I’m saying. The pure logistics of it.”
She also talked about her family history and where her ancestors came from, stating that she knows “how much blood, sweat and tears they’ve soaked into this earth in order to create the America that I live in today: free, happy, tax-paying, American citizen.”
Raven-Symoné continued by asserting that people in other countries perceive her differently from how she is viewed in the United States. However, the overall reactions she received from others caused her to feel “judged and not heard.”