While men can also develop breast cancer, it is far more common in women. Although there is no fail safe meal plan that can prevent this disease from occurring, experts agree that a healthier diet can play a role in the overall preservation of one’s well-being. More importantly, if you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer and are undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy or even radiation, diet can play a big part in not just your recovery, but managing some of the intense side effects that people experience.

Foods That Help Fight Cancer and Reduce Treatment Side Effects

Breast cancer treatment can cause side effects like nausea, fatigue and weakened immunity. The right foods can help manage these symptoms.

(Caroline Attwood/Unsplash)

Helpful Ingredients

Leafy Greens (Spinach, Kale, Broccoli) : High in antioxidants that help protect cells.

: High in antioxidants that help protect cells. Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries) : Contain cancer-fighting compounds.

: Contain cancer-fighting compounds. Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Flaxseeds, Chia Seeds) : Provide healthy fats and fiber.

: Provide healthy fats and fiber. Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines) : Rich in omega-3s, which help reduce inflammation.

: Rich in omega-3s, which help reduce inflammation. Whole Grains (Brown Rice, Quinoa, Oats) : Keep energy levels stable.

: Keep energy levels stable. Turmeric and Ginger: Contain anti-inflammatory properties that may slow cancer growth.

Foods To Avoid

Processed Foods : High in unhealthy fats, sugar and artificial additives.

: High in unhealthy fats, sugar and artificial additives. Red and Processed Meats : Linked to increased cancer risk.

: Linked to increased cancer risk. Alcohol : Can increase the risk of breast cancer and interfere with treatments.

: Can increase the risk of breast cancer and interfere with treatments. Sugary Foods: May contribute to inflammation and weight gain.

Eating well during cancer treatment can help improve energy levels and overall well-being. These recipes provide delicious ways to nourish the body while fighting the disease and being gentle on the stomach.

Berry and Flaxseed Smoothie

One of the most common complaints about undergoing cancer treatment is experiencing nausea, which can make people want to not eat anything. Smoothies are a great way to load up on nutrients while being gentler on the stomach and easier to keep down.

(Denis HS/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

1 banana

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy.

Turmeric and Ginger Lentil Soup

Similar to smoothies, the smooth texture of soup can be easier for people to tolerate and more appealing to eat as compared to more traditional meals.

(Jade AuCamp/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup red lentils

4 cups vegetable broth

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté onion and garlic until soft. Add turmeric and ginger, stirring for one minute. Pour in lentils and vegetable broth. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until lentils are soft. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve warm.

Baked Salmon With Quinoa and Spinach

Salmon is a fatty fish that’s rich in omega-3s while quinoa is packed with protein and spinach is rich in antioxidants to replenish essential nutrients that the body needs.

(David B Townsend/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 salmon fillet

1/2 cup quinoa

1 cup spinach, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Place salmon on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and mix with spinach. Serve salmon over quinoa and spinach.

Roasted Sweet Potato and Chickpea Bowl

Often people undergoing cancer treatments are encouraged to reduce meat consumption. This hearty dish is rich in flavor but skips the meat, making it a smart addition to a cancer treatment diet.

(Weronika Krzton/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato, cubed

1/2 cup chickpeas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss sweet potatoes and chickpeas with olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes until golden and crispy. Serve warm.

Avocado and Almond Butter Toast

Simple dishes are best when a person is battling cancer. This quick meal is filling, rich in protein and has plenty of healthy fats that the body needs.

(Louis Hansael/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 slice whole-grain bread

1/2 avocado, mashed

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Instructions:

Toast the bread until golden. Spread almond butter, then top with mashed avocado. Sprinkle with chia seeds and enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best food to eat for breast cancer?

The best foods are those rich in antioxidants, fiber and healthy fats. Leafy greens, berries, nuts, fatty fish and whole grains are excellent choices.

What is a good meal to make for someone going through chemo?

A good meal should be easy to digest and full of nutrients. Soups, smoothies and soft foods like oatmeal or mashed sweet potatoes are great options.

What is a good meal plan for someone with cancer?

A good meal plan includes: