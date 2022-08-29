After doing a study with the University of Washington, it was uncovered that Knowles’ family had a long history of cancer.

“The University of Washington did a whole year of study going to my family on both sides of my family as far back as my great-grandmother, believe it or not,” he said. “To understand the death they read obituaries and whatever information they could get. so I got a full look at my family’s history. My father, my grandfather [and] my father’s side had died of prostate. Four of his five brothers died of prostate. My mother [and] my mother’s sister died of breast cancer, and two of her three daughters died of breast cancer. And we went as far as my grandmother’s sister died of breast cancer.”

He continued, “I had this information in front of me and that’s why I’m happy to partner with AstraZeneca and to talk about education so that we can have the information to make the appropriate choices in our health.”