After President Donald Trump floated the idea of purchasing Greenland, a House Republican backed the initiative by introducing a bill Tuesday to rename it Red, White, and Blueland.
Axios reported that Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., drafted a two-page legislation called the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025,” which would “authorize the President to enter into negotiations to acquire Greenland and to rename Greenland as ‘Red, White, and Blueland,'” per the bill.
In addition to renaming the Denmark territory, the bill also mentioned that “any reference in a law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the United States to Greenland shall be deemed to be a reference to ‘Red, White, and Blueland‘.” All agency heads will make the necessary changes to the documents.
“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a news release. “President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”
Danes petitioning to purchase California?
According to CNN, a parodic online petition with more than 200,000 signatures has gained traction. The petition aimed to crowdfund a trillion dollars for Denmark to purchase California, directly responding to Trump’s proposal to own Greenland.
“Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” the petition reads.
“Let’s buy California from Donald Trump! Yes, you heard that right. California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.”
What are the benefits of Denmark owning California?
The petition also listed several ways Denmark would benefit from purchasing California, including fabulous weather, more than enough avocados and tech dominance.
“Gaining an extra bunch of Tech bros? Great! It is what every democracy needs,” according to the petition.
It also mentioned renaming Disneyland.
“We’ll rename it Hans Christian Andersenland. Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please.”