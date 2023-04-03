New bill proposes name change to Greenland

Axios reported that Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., drafted a two-page legislation called the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025,” which would “authorize the President to enter into negotiations to acquire Greenland and to rename Greenland as ‘Red, White, and Blueland,'” per the bill.

In addition to renaming the Denmark territory, the bill also mentioned that “any reference in a law, map, regulation, document, paper, or other record of the United States to Greenland shall be deemed to be a reference to ‘Red, White, and Blueland‘.” All agency heads will make the necessary changes to the documents.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a news release. “President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”