White South Africans reject Trump’s offer to come to U.S. as ‘refugees’

On Friday, Trump issued an executive order sanctioning South Africa for its enactment of a land policy that Trump said would “enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation,” while also criticizing South Africa for its stances on Israel, Hamas and Iran. Accusing South Africa of targeting Afrikaners, Trump’s order follows up on an earlier threat by calling on the U.S. government to cut off all “aid or assistance to South Africa.” The order also calls on the United States to “promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

Trump’s offer has so far been rejected by representatives of the Afrikaners, who are the descendants of Dutch settlers and were the dominant force in South Africa during apartheid. The head of the trade union Solidarity, which claims to represent 2 million Afrikaners, responded to Trump’s offer by saying “we are committed to build a future here. We are not going anywhere.” AfriForum, another Afrikaner group, said “we have to state categorically: We don’t want to move elsewhere.”

White South Africans are taking to social media to reject notion they are oppressed

White South Africans have started mocking Trump on social media and are rejecting the notion they are oppressed. As Reuters reported, “in an Instagram video titled ‘a day in the life of an oppressed white South African”, a woman lies yawning in bed.” The woman continues in the video, “My husband brought me an iced coffee today because the most oppressive thing about this country is actually the sun.”

Also as reported by Reuters, “In another Instagram video, South African Indian comedian Sed Pillay plays the character of a white Afrikaner farmer applying for asylum in the United States who doesn’t want to leave behind his Black farm workers.”