Reggie Bush is suing USC, Pac-12 and the NCAA. The Super Bowl champ says all three agencies benefited significantly from his name, image and likeness during the years he played for USC and even after but “without any acknowledgment of his contribution,” ESPN reported.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” Evan Selik, an attorney for Bush, said, per ESPN. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”