Remy Ma was involved in an intense verbal exchange on June 24 at a courthouse in Queens, New York, with the daughter of the man her son, Jayson “Jace” Scott, is accused of murdering.

Vibe reported that the heated confrontation occurred on the steps of the courthouse, where 23-year-old Scott faces charges stemming from the 2021 death of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux. According to People magazine, Scott was arraigned in June 2024 on a seven-count indictment, including first and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

What happened between Jazmin Dior and Remy Ma?

The Shade Room posted a video Jazmin Dior shared of the dispute after she approached the Bronx rapper. In the clip, she accused Remy Ma of “trying to act tough” and told her to “go around the corner,” implying that she wanted to confront the 45-year-old physically without involving law enforcement.

After Dior called her out, the “Conceited” artist appeared unfazed by her comments and responded, “Come on, beat me up,” as she walked down the steps and set her belongings down before the video ended. While there is no confirmation that the pair fought physically, a separate clip showed Remy Ma being handcuffed and escorted by police officers. As of now, the reason for her detention remains unknown.

In a follow-up post, Dior candidly shared her side of the story, saying, “You would have thought I did something to you,” she said in the clip to Remy Ma, stating that the rapper did not appear to be remorseful over Scott’s actions. “Realistically, I can never speak to my father again. You can see your son.”

Dior also accused the MC of staring at her “with a whole attitude… as if her son was the victim. Like miss, where’s your remorse?” she asked.

Scott’s alleged role in the 2021 murder case, explained

Prosecutors allege that Scott was hired to kill Guillebeaux in Queens on June 7, 2021, and shot him multiple times, including after he had already fallen, AllHipHop and Blavity reported.

Richard Swygert, 22, who is accused of conspiring with Scott, faces similar charges and is already imprisoned for a separate 2021 killing.

After a probe into the incident, investigators arrested both Scott and Swygert on June 18, 2024, as they determined that they were both involved in the shooting based on surveillance and phone records.

Remy Ma has supported her son through his legal issues

Since then, Remy Ma has supported her son through his legal proceedings. At the time, a spokesperson for the rapper released a statement regarding the charges against Scott.

“As many have heard, Remy Ma’s son, Jayson Scott was recently arrested and very serious unfounded allegations have been made,” the statement read, per People. “Remy Ma wished to address this situation personally, but has been strongly advised by our office not to say anything publicly — as most people in this situation are, as the case is still active. To be clear, Jayson Scott is innocent and Remy Ma is committed to proving his innocence and fully supporting her child during this time.”

If convicted, Scott faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.