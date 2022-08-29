Reneé Rapp’s comments on Tory Lanez‘s getting stabbed in prison are sparking a lot of reactions. In May, Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, was stabbed multiple times by a fellow inmate. The rapper was hospitalized and has since recovered, but during a recent interview with comedian and writer Ziwe for her self-titled YouTube show, Rapp had no qualms about sharing her unfiltered opinions regarding the situation.

What did Reneé Rapp say about Tory Lanez being stabbed in prison?

During the sit-down, Rapp discussed her ride-or-die friendship with Megan. The two collaborated on 2024’s “Not My Fault,” which was featured in the Mean Girls musical film adaptation.

“How do you feel about Tory Lanez getting stabbed 12 times?” Ziwe asked Rapp, to which she replied, “I feel like a lot of people get stabbed, and that’s OK.”

“Maybe we should be doing it more,” she added.

Ziwe followed up by mentioning how Drake posted a petition requesting to pardon Lanez on the morning of her and Rapp’s interview.

“That’s so tired,” Rapp said, adding that she’s Team Kendrick Lamar all the way.

Many on the internet found Rapp’s comments refreshingly honest, even those who aren’t familiar with her work.

“That’s her friend and she has her back. Tory has his friends and they have his back. Case closed,” someone wrote in The Shade Room’s comment section under a post of the viral video.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I LIKE HER mind you this is my first impression of her,” another person chimed in.

“LMAOO SHE ATEEE AND YALL MAD BYE 😂,” someone else commented.