How will the GOP majority and Trump’s cabinet shape the next term?

The New York Times reported that the Republican majority remains unclear, but preliminary counts confirm they will have a slight edge over Democrats. However, votes are still being counted in the West, with some key races too close to call.

In the aftermath of his election victory, Trump has hand-picked the people he wants in his cabinet, many of whom currently hold seats in the House. His most controversial pick was Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., whom he nominated Wednesday as his attorney general following Gaetz’s resignation, per the Times. Despite the GOP’s questionable leadership last year, House Speaker Mike Johnson vows to be ready to implement Trump’s agenda once he takes office.

“We’re going to raise an America First banner above this place,” Johnson said during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. “The American people want us to implement and deliver that America First agenda, and we must do that while we have that energy and that excitement, beginning on the very first day of the Congress in the new year,” he later added.