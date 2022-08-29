A new study from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech reveals that Southern accents are evolving, especially among Black Georgians in their 20s.
In a recent interview with WSBTV, Dr. Jon Forrest explained that the shift in speech isn’t isolated to Georgia. He claimed cities across the South with their signature drawls are experiencing similar changes.
“We observed a significant change among Gen Z speakers, particularly in Metro Atlanta. The traditional accent, once closely associated with Georgia, has evolved considerably,” Forrest told the news station.
Forrest sees language as a living, breathing part of the culture that naturally evolves over time. While the classic Southern drawl is fading, “vocal fry” is rising. Characterized by a creaky pitch at the end of sentences, vocal fry has become popular.
“Just as culture changes and traditions adapt, language does too. We’re shaping a new Georgia, a new South, every day,” Forrest mentioned.
According to Black Enterprise, speech-language pathologist Laura Pucell Verdun spoke with ASHA Wire and rebutted claims that vocal fry is a brand-new phenomenon from the 2010s. She views it as part of language’s broader, dynamic progression.
“Vocal fry has always been there,” Verdun said in the interview. “This didn’t just crop up in 2010. It’s always been a component of American English.”