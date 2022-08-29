Fans could also attend a public viewing at the World Changers Church from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. if they RSVPed, according to Metro Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the obituary program, Rich Homie Quan’s mother Tammie Morgan-Chism described her son as a “miracle child.”

“When the man said I would never have kids, God blessed me with you. You’ve been the anchor of my life from the beginning to the very end,” she wrote, per People. “Lord knows I’m grateful for the 34 years God allowed me to share you with the world. No more late nights and early morning talks, but the presence of knowing you are my personal angel is well with my soul.”