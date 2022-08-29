On Sept. 5, Rich Homie Quan passed away at just 34 years old. Now, nearly two weeks later, the rapper has been laid to rest in College Park, Georgia.
Fans could also attend a public viewing at the World Changers Church from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. if they RSVPed, according to Metro Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
In the obituary program, Rich Homie Quan’s mother Tammie Morgan-Chism described her son as a “miracle child.”
“When the man said I would never have kids, God blessed me with you. You’ve been the anchor of my life from the beginning to the very end,” she wrote, per People. “Lord knows I’m grateful for the 34 years God allowed me to share you with the world. No more late nights and early morning talks, but the presence of knowing you are my personal angel is well with my soul.”
Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike was invited to speak. Aside from praising Rich Homie Quan as a successful rapper, he shared how he always represented his parents in a respectable manner.
“I’d just like to say we’re not burying a musician today, you’re burying a man,” he said. “You’re burying a man who was a student, who was a student at Fort Valley, who was a baseball player, who was a son to a mother and a father, who was a father to children, who was a loving companion by what the internet say to a few women. But the women that gave him his children, he treated with honor and respect. I’d never been in that man’s presence and seen him disrespect.”
“I didn’t know him intimately,” he added. “I didn’t know him as a homeboy. I wasn’t hanging out in the studio. I judged him by the fruit he was, the tree that he fell from — his mother and his father. Everywhere I went in this city, you’d hear their name in high praise and honor. And everywhere he carried they name, it was in high praise and honor. So, to young people in the room, I want to say carry your parents’ name in a way that’s when it’s said, it’s going to be honorable and high praise.”
View this post on Instagram
DC Young Fly, who was close friends with Rich Homie Quan, also delivered some touching words: “Y’all gave us icon, y’all gave us legend. We’re all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here we wanna let you know that we’re gonna continue on his legacy, and even through the small amount of time it made a big impact.”
During the funeral, Atlanta City Council Members Michael Julian Bond and Byron Amos announced that Sept. 17 would be recognized as Rich Homie Quan Day going forward, according to Billboard.
In addition, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sent letters to Rich Homie Quan’s family to pay their respects, Bossip reported.
View this post on Instagram
The day before the funeral, Rich Homie Quan’s estate released the rapper’s first posthumous single titled “Song Cry.”
“This one here personal, you know what I’m sayin’? I know a lot of my songs y’all don’t take seriously. I want y’all to turn this one up,” he says in the intro.
Many people have speculated that Rich Homie Quan’s death was tied to a drug overdose. However, the Fulton County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and is awaiting the results, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. He’s survived by his five children: four sons Devin, Royal, Khosen and Layor and a daughter named Alayna.