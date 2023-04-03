Richard Sherman‘s home was recently burglarized by gunmen while his family was inside. The break-in happened on Sunday just after midnight on Sherman’s 37th birthday, according to ABC News. The incident took place after a series of burglaries at NFL and NBA players’ homes.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” he wrote on social media. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

Sherman shared security camera footage on social media in the hopes of it helping the investigation. The video captured three individuals coming through a window at his home.

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made so far. Law enforcement said the investigation is currently active. It is unclear if anything was taken from Sherman’s home.

The burglary happened after several incidents at the homes of professional athletes.

As reported by USA Today, at least nine athletes have had their homes burglarized in recent months. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow are among those who have been targeted.

In February, prosecutors charged seven Chilean individuals with such burglaries. They allegedly stole cash and luxury items such as jewelry and watches. Previous burglaries have been conducted as it was known that the athletes would be away from home. Sherman did not share whether he was in the house at the time of the incident.