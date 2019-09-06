Ring users are raising concerns about hackers accessing their security cameras. Many of the Ring users expressed their complaints on social media, saying their cameras are showing logins from unknown devices. Some of the people also said they had secured their devices with two-step verification, but it looks like hackers are still accessing the cameras.

Saw a TikTok about a lady who had her Ring cameras hacked and she suggested to look at your authorized devices from May 28th. My account has someone logged in on that day too and I had 2 step verification so wtf @ring pic.twitter.com/phU81LCxrD — maría 👁 (@Mariiiijo04) July 18, 2025

Several ring customers said they didn’t notice the problem until they saw complaints on social media.

yall!!!!! ring (like the cameras) got hacked and they’re not telling anyone!! i had to find out through tiktok and sure enough there were FOUR logins on my account from may 28thhttps://t.co/dShkBKsaF0 pic.twitter.com/U7HVIr8bUV — micah 🪩✨🏔️ (@longpondwonder) July 18, 2025

Ring is now facing backlash from many of its users for failing to notify people about the issue, which was first reported on social media in May, per WCNC.

All ring cameras got hacked may 28th and ring didn’t tell nobody so please check your authorized users and remove the extra devices. My mom should sue pic.twitter.com/0eHM6vnNLF — KEN (@DRICKIPRINT) July 18, 2025

What is Ring saying after customers said their cameras have been hacked?

In a statement released on July 18, Ring said the company found a problem with the app on July 17. However, Ring added that it was not a hacking issue.

“We are aware of a bug that resulted in prior login dates for client devices to be incorrectly displayed as May 28, 2025, and device names to be incorrectly displayed as ‘Device name not found,'” the company stated on its website. “This was the result of a backend update, and our teams are working on a fix. This was not caused by unauthorized access to customer accounts.”

What are the other security issues Ring faced in the past?

In 2023, Ring was at the center of a lawsuit involving Amazon and its voice assistant, Alexa. Amazon, which owns Ring, was ordered to pay $30 million at that time for privacy violations, WCNC reported. The Federal Trade Commission brought the charges against Amazon, saying the company’s insufficient security system allows hackers to take control of people’s devices.