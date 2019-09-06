An Ohio man who is grieving after his son was fatally shot by police is now accused of purposely striking and killing a sheriff’s deputy.

Police said Rodney Hinton Jr. struck the officer in Cincinnati, Ohio, the day after his 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, was killed. Hinton Jr. is now charged with aggravated murder.

What are prosecutors saying about Rodney Hinton Jr. allegedly striking a deputy on purpose?

Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said the father’s plans were “calculated and premeditated.”

“He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff,” Nelson said on Saturday, per ABC News.

What are Hinton Jr.’s representatives saying about the tragedy facing the family and the charges against the father?

Hinton Jr.’s attorney said that his client is facing a “very serious, very terrible charge,” but he doesn’t have any felony record to worry about.

“I understand that this is an emotionally charged situation,” the attorney said, noting the death of Ryan, per ABC News. “I understand that there is a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now and in the community at large.”

Attorneys for the Hinton family said they were hired to investigate Ryan’s case. The representatives said Rodney Hinton and other family members met with police on Friday to see body camera footage of the fatal incident involving the teen.

“Ryan Hinton’s family, including Ryan’s father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video,” the attorneys stated. “After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton’s father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati.”

Although the department hasn’t identified the officer who was killed, police said it was a recently retired officer who was serving in a special capacity.

What happened in the fatal incident between Ryan Hinton and police?

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge spoke about the fatal incident during a press conference on Friday. Theetge said four suspects jumped from a car that was believed to be stolen as they were being pursued by police. One of the four people, according to Theetge, was identified as Ryan Hinton. A still image from the body camera footage showed that Hinton fell near two dumpsters as he was trying to run away, WCPO reported.

Theetge said the teen was carrying a gun and officers heard the metal of the gun hitting the ground as he fell. As Ryan tried to hide between the two dumpsters, the officer who fired the shots yelled, “gun.” The officer fired about five shots and struck Ryan with two of those bullets, Theetge said, also noting that the footage was blurry.

“The individual is running with a firearm in his hand and the officer is running, so the body camera is jolting and what that leaves us with is a very blurred image, unfortunately,” Theetge said.

The police chief added that the officer was believed to be in danger because Ryan allegedly had the gun pointed at him.