A year after his ACL injury, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a dramatic return. Playing in his usual leadoff position, Acuña took a fastball from San Diego‘s Nick Pivetta and blasted a 467-foot home run with a velocity of 115.5 mph. That was the hardest-hit ball by any Braves player this season, per ESPN.

Although the Braves lost 2-1 against the Padres, it was still a memorable day for Acuña.

Ronald Acuña Jr. reflects on comeback performance

Acuña expressed gratitude as he spoke through his interpreter, Franco Garcia, after the game.

“To me, that’s just the culmination of all the work I put in,” the Braves star said about his performance, per ESPN.

Acuña also admitted he had a strong feeling he’d hit a homer in his return.

“I couldn’t sleep that much,” Acuña said as he reflected on the night before the game.

Braves manager Brian Snitker praised Acuña’s presence and his impact on the team.

“He’s one of those players that you better not go get a beer or whatever because you might miss something really cool, you know?” Snitker said. “I mean, he’s that type of force, I think, in the game. I think he’s going to energize everybody. Going to energize the fans. Going to energize his teammates.”

When did Ronald Acuña Jr. suffer the ACL injury?

Acuña injured his knee on May 26, 2024, and underwent surgery on June 6. The 2023 National League MVP played six games in the minors as part of his rehab. He also tore his ACL in 2021 and returned the following April.

Reflecting on his latest comeback, Acuña said it came down to one thing: patience.

“The patience, for sure. … I just think I’m in a much better place,” he said.