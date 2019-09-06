Maxwell Anderson, the 34-year-old man convicted of killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson in 2024, has been sentenced to life in prison. Per Fox 6, the sentencing comes after Anderson was found guilty of intentional homicide and several other charges in June.

Robinson’s family expressed their anger and heartbreak after hearing the sentencing for Anderson in court on Friday.

What did Sade Robinson’s family say after hearing Maxwell Anderson’s sentence?

“My daughter referred to you as a man, you will never be a f**king man, you’re a p***y a** b***h,” Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s grieving mother, told Anderson in court.

Carlos Robinson, Sade’s father, also delivered an emotional statement and made it clear that he doesn’t wish for any mercy on Anderson.

“You deserve what you get. He deserves the punishment that he gave to my daughter,” the heartbroken father told the court.

The family continued to fight through tears as Robinson’s sister, Adrianna Reams, stood up to deliver her own statement.

“The only one who took that from her is the man sitting right there. I beg you to not – I beg you to not let this man have any type of parole,” Reams said. “I cannot meet any person without the fear that they’re going to harm or kill me because all my sister did was meet someone and, as a result, he ended her life.”

What did Maxwell Anderson say after being convicted of killing Sade Robinson?

Anderson continued to defend himself after hearing the sentencing on Friday.

“I did not commit these crimes,” the 34-year-old man said in court, per Fox 6. “And so I plan to appeal these crimes, while I hope and pray that further investigations not only prove my innocence but find and deliver true justice.”

Steven Anderson, Maxwell’s father, also spoke in court and showed remorse to Robinson’s family.

“To Sade’s family, there are no words I can share that will reduce your pain,” Steven said. “To Max – we want you to know that we love you and support your plans for self-improvement.”

Anderson is convicted of killing and dismembering Robinson in April 2024 after the pair went on their first date together. The jury determined that Anderson mutilated the 19-year-old, then burned her car.