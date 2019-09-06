A Milwaukee man has been found guilty of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson in 2024. The Associated Press reported that on Friday, the jury found 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson guilty on all four counts of first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson and hiding a corpse.

Anderson is convicted of killing Sade Robinson during their first date on April 1, 2024. Investigators determined that Anderson dismembered the teen’s body, spread her remains around Milwaukee County and burned her car to hide the evidence. During his closing arguments on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan told jurors that Anderson and Robinson met at a bar a week before she disappeared. The pair was also seen on surveillance video as they enjoyed an evening at two bars on April 1, 2024 before going back to Anderson’s apartment.

Justice has been served! Maxwell Anderson has been found guilty of all counts. Rest in peace Sade Robinson 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/oTps6xrf4r — Bl💓ck Barbies (@The_Only_Barbie) June 8, 2025

Additionally, Vance-Curzan said photos from Anderson’s phone show him groping Robinson while she was laying face down on his couch in the apartment. Robinson, who was incapacitated, didn’t have a chance to fight back, Vance-Curzan said.

Incredible strength from Sheena Scarbrough, Sade Robinson's mother, after a jury found Maxwell Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering her daughter @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/LtJkZXrj9U — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 6, 2025

Surveillance video showed Robinson’s car leaving Anderson’s apartment early in the morning on April 2. According to prosecutors, Anderson then took her to a county park near Lake Michigan, cut her body into pieces later that morning and burned the car behind an abandoned building. He then returned to his apartment on a bus, Vance-Curzan said.

What did Maxwell Anderson’s attorney say about the incriminating evidence?

Anderson’s attorney, Tony Cotton, fought back against the evidence during his closing arguments. Cotton said prosecutors didn’t show that Anderson ever intended to kill Robinson. According to the attorney, this was an important element as his client faced a first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Cotton also said nobody heard there was a struggle in the apartment. The attorney continued, saying Anderson didn’t try to hide his identity when he took the bus. Anderson’s clothes and shoes remained clean despite being accused of committing murder in a muddy park, Cotton said.

Anderson, who will be sentenced on Aug. 15, faces a mandatory life sentence.