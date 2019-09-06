Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina has been suspended from all sports activities for the rest of the academic year. According to ABC 11, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced that the HBCU is failing to meet conference compliance requirements as it continues to face financial struggles.
Per the CIAA’s compliance standards, each DII member institution must sponsor and complete at least 10 sports each academic year.
Saint Augustine’s was unable to sponsor softball in the spring of 2024. Now during the fall semester, the school is unable to sponsor football and volleyball. This leaves the school with 10 remaining sports for the 2024-25 season. However, the CIAA adds that Saint Augustine’s may not be able to complete the men’s and women’s cross-country seasons as well.
CIAA Board Chair Aminta Breaux said it was difficult to suspend the school’s athletic program, but it was also the best decision for all parties involved.
“While it is disheartening to make a decision of this magnitude that impacts one of our member institutions, the decision was guided through a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process in efforts to determine what was best for the conference, while also protecting the wellbeing and holistic experience of the student-athletes,” Breaux said, per ABC 11.
Although Saint Augustine’s still has the option to keep competing in sports, the results wouldn’t count for the standings and the school wouldn’t be allowed to play for championships.
“Saint Augustine’s University has been a member of this conference for over 80 years,” CIAA Commissioner McWilliams Parker said, per ABC 11. “Their administrators, coaches, students, student-athletes, alumni, and the SAU community are important and valued as part of the CIAA legacy. The CIAA will continue to support and rally around the Falcon family and President Burgess as they prepare to return for the 2025-26 season.”