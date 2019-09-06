Samantha Irvin will resign as the WWE’s Monday Night Raw ring announcer. In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Irvin announced her departure and expressed her gratitude to the fans, wrestlers, colleagues, and executives.

“WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer,” Irvin tweeted. “I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.”