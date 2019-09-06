The Department of Homeland Security is erasing a list of cities and counties that it recently labeled as “sanctuary” cities. The removal comes a few days after the DHS published the list on its website and claimed that the sanctuary cities are not in compliance with federal statutes.

“DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens,” the agency initially stated, per NPR.

The statement, however, was removed from the website on Sunday.

How did local officials respond to the DHS list of ‘sanctuary’ cities?

Government officials in several cities and counties became outraged after the DHS labeled their region as a sanctuary jurisdiction. Sheriff Kieran Donahue, the National Sheriffs’ Association President, was among the frustrated officials.

“This list was created without any input, criteria of compliance, or a mechanism for how to object to the designation. Sheriffs nationwide have no way to know what they must do or not do to avoid this arbitrary label,” Donahue told NPR as he joined other officials to demand the agency to remove the list. “This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that may take years to overcome.”

The mayors of Boise, Idaho and San Diego were also among those who were outraged to see their cities labeled as sanctuary regions. One DHS official, however, told NPR that the list is reviewed and changed at any time.

“Designation of a sanctuary jurisdiction is based on the evaluation of numerous factors, including self-identification as a Sanctuary Jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens,” the official told NPR.

What are ‘sanctuary’ cities?

Sanctuary jurisdictions are cities or counties where local officials are blocked from helping federal immigration officials on immigration operations. Donald Trump, however, has been pushing back against Sanctuary cities as he continues his effort to deport more immigrants. Mayors and governors of various sanctuary cities have been forced to testify in Congress as the Trump administration focuses on lifting protection for immigrants. Federal agencies also continue to cut federal resources from sanctuary jurisdictions.