“I am truly honoured and delighted to be appointed Chancellor,” Okoro said in a press release. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to give a little something back to the amazing University that has given so very much to me and my family.”

Okoro has a personal connection to the University of Birmingham: She graduated with a degree in law and politics before enrolling at City, University of London and qualifying as a barrister. Both her mother and her son are also alums.