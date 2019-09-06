Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata has come out as a lesbian. Zamata, who left SNL in 2017, sat down for an interview with Them in which she described herself as “one of those late-in-life lesbians.”

“I’m out in my life and I do keep my personal life kind of private, but I also don’t necessarily want my identity to be private,” Zamata told Them. “I guess I’m one of those late-in-life lesbians. I just feel very comfortable and confident in my life.”