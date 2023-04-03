Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, are facing decades of prison time due to wire fraud charges.
Per a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida, a Miami grand jury has charged Kingston and Turner with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Kingston and Turner face up to 20 years in prison on each count, respectively.
The charges stem from their alleged “involvement in a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents.”
The prosecution team believes Kingston and his mother “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers” as payment for goods “when in fact no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks.”
According to People, Kingston and Turner stole close to “$500,000 in jewelry, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds.”
Despite facing prison time, Kingston took to Instagram Stories on July 19 to tell his fans that “new music coming soon.”
In 2007, Kingston’s debut single “Beautiful Girls,” which samples Ben E. King’s classic tune “Stand By Me” from 1961, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His follow-up hits “Me Love” and “Take You There” peaked at No. 14 and No. 7, respectively. Additionally, his self-titled album landed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 200.