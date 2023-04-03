Despite facing prison time, Kingston took to Instagram Stories on July 19 to tell his fans that “new music coming soon.”

In 2007, Kingston’s debut single “Beautiful Girls,” which samples Ben E. King’s classic tune “Stand By Me” from 1961, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His follow-up hits “Me Love” and “Take You There” peaked at No. 14 and No. 7, respectively. Additionally, his self-titled album landed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 200.