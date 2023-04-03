The Stade de France was packed with fans cheering for Richardson, but 23-year-old Julien Alfred won the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds, marking the largest margin in women’s Olympic 100 meters since 2008, when Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won by .20. Notably, the 27-year-old and her team were absent from the relay this year, CBS News reported.

Richardson’s training partner and U.S. teammate, Melissa Jefferson, took the bronze. this year. Though Team USA didn’t get the gold, this was the first time that two Americans were at the podium in the women’s 100m.

It’s been 28 years since Team USA sent two women to the podium in the 100 at the Olympic Games. In 1996, Gail Devers and Gwen Torrence took gold and bronze in Atlanta. Last night, Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson earned silver and bronze at #Paris2024 🤩🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/ULJmJPzt6x — USATF (@usatf) August 4, 2024

The weather did not deter the 23-year-old from sprinting across the finish line, securing the 100-meter title with a time of 10.72 seconds. She edged out Richardson by 0.15 seconds, earning Saint Lucia its first-ever Olympic medal.