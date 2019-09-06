Shannon Sharpe has agreed to a settlement with the woman who accused him of rape. The woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, made the announcement on Instagram, saying the parties reached a “mutually agreed upon resolution” after “protracted and respectful negotiations.”

“All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed,” Buzbee’s Instagram statement read. “The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”

What was Shannon Sharpe accused of doing?

Sharpe faced accusations earlier this year when a woman who was identified as Jane Doe came forward with allegations, saying the former NFL star sexually assaulted her several times in 2024 and 2025. The woman said she also faced years of abuse from Sharpe.

In an audio clip that was later released by Buzbee, Sharpe appeared to be threatening the woman, saying he’s going to “f**king choke the s**t out” of her.

Sharpe defended himself in a statement he released on social media, saying the relationship is 100% consensual. He also announced at that time that he’s temporarily stepping away from his job at ESPN.

“At this junction I am eliciting to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting my time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason,” Sharpe said. “I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, friends and colleagues.”

What’s next for Shannon Sharpe?

The case against Shannon Sharpe is now temporarily terminated after the parties agreed to a settlement, Bossip reported. The plaintiff cannot refile the same case in any court.